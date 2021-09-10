Government to fund measures to improve Towcester relief road and support town centre, MP announces

South Northamptonshire MP Dame Andrea Leadsom (centre) visited the Towcester relief road construction site in June

The government will fund a series of measures to improve the new Towcester Relief Road and support the town centre, it has been announced today (Friday, September 10).

Roads Minister Baroness Vere, South Northamptonshire MP Dame Andrea Leadsom, West Northamptonshire Council, Persimmon Homes and Highways England agreed 'a way forward' to address issues relating to the new road at a meeting this week.

More signage, traffic calming and 'streetscape environment' will be installed, the relief road will be adjusted to ensure it can cope with more vehicles, and a weight restriction will be imposed in the town centre.

Dame Andrea said: “The Towcester Relief Road is a top priority for our area, and has been one of my main priorities since I was elected as MP.

"I am delighted that a way forward has been agreed to draw traffic away from the centre of Towcester through signage and adjustments to the relief road that will encourage HGVs to use it as their route.

"The programme of traffic calming measures, a ‘street scape’ environment and importantly a weight restriction will provide additional benefits that will be welcome by local residents.

"Construction continues apace on the relief road by Persimmon and their contractors, and this vital piece of infrastructure will help to cut congestion and improve air quality in the town.

"I will continue to work with all stakeholders to deliver the construction of the relief road by 2023, and I thank the Department for Transport and Baroness Vere for their decisive action and shared desire to secure a way forward for this project.”

The 40mph, single-carriageway relief road will connect the A5 to the A43 and is designed to ease traffic congestion through Towcester town centre, with work starting in December last year.

South Northamptonshire Council - prior to the new unitary authorities taking charge - approved the final part of the planning permission in February last year as part of a new housing development of nearly 3,000 homes.

The new signage to the relief road will draw traffic away from the town centre and the changes to the new road will focus on lane markings and hatching at junctions.

This should be able to be carried out with relatively low cost and virtually no delay to the current programme, according to Dame Andrea.