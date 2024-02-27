Government funding set to benefit West Northants transport network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The announcement from the Government’s Local Transport Fund, which will see £4.7 billion worth of investment from April 2025 to improve local transport connections that so many people rely on every day, particularly across smaller cities, towns, and rural areas.

This investment - announced as part of Network North - will deliver a funding uplift across the North and Midlands over seven years.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC, said: “The announcement that the Government is investing billions worth of funding into transforming the country’s local travel network will make a positive impact on local authorities and communities across the nation.

“It is fantastic news that from 2025 West Northamptonshire will benefit from over £162 million worth of funding which we can inject into the local transport network to make a tangible impact for our residents.

“Over the coming months we will work with the Department for Transport to consider how we can best utilise this funding to ensure it makes a real difference for West Northamptonshire.”

The Government will develop guidance to enable local authorities to invest in transformative and ambitious transport improvements from 2025 through to 2032 which will:

drive better connectivity within our towns and suburbs

drive better connectivity between our villages and towns

improve everyday local journeys for people

