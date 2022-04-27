Drivers have been warned to expect further traffic delays in Kingsthorpe as road works continue into next month.

Temporary traffic lights have been placed in Welford Road with road works taking place from the Kingsthorpe Library to the Recreation Ground in addition to Thornby Drive and Manor Road.

The works are being carried out by telecommunications service provider, CityFibre, and have been taking place since Tuesday, April 19.

Road works pictured on Welford Road in Kingsthorpe.

The works are not expected to clear completely until Friday, May 6. Drivers have meanwhile been warned that delays in the area are likely to occur.

West Northamptonshire Council, who granted permission to CityFibre to carry out the work, told the Chronicle & Echo that the company is laying down broadband cabling in the area.