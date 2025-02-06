Full night time closure of A43 near Towcester planned as part of relief road scheme

A full, one night closure of the A43 near Towcester will take place over the weekend, as part of works related to the relief road scheme.

An eight kilometre stretch of the southbound carriageway, between Silverstone and Towcester, will be closed from 10pm on Friday (February 7) until 6am on Saturday (February 8).

The closure is part of the Persimmon Homes Towcester A43 relief road scheme – part of a huge housing development, which will see thousands more homes in the town.

A spokeswoman for Jackson Civil Engineering – the firm instructed to carry out the works - said: “Following public feedback regarding the difference of surface level on the northern cross over, we will be adjusting the cones and studs to realign the vehicle cross over point. This adjustment aims to ensure a smoother passage for the larger vehicles that use the A43.

“These improvements are crucial for enhancing traffic flow and safety in the area, and they will connect the relief road to the A43, which will help reduce traffic through Towcester once it opens."

The southbound diversion route includes using the A5 to Bletchley and then joining the A421 back to the A43.

The Jackson Civil Engineering spokeswoman added: “We regret any inconvenience that this closure may cause.”

The Towcester Relief Road is set to connect the A5 with the A43, aiming to alleviate traffic through the town centre, as more than 2,500 homes are set to be added to the town at the Towcester Grange development.