Full list of roads in and around Northampton that will close from September for essential works

Motorists across West Northamptonshire are being warned to expect a series of temporary road, footpath, and cycle lane closures next month as the council carries out essential safety and repair works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council has confirmed a number of traffic orders will come into force from mid-September, with some schemes lasting only a day while others are expected to continue for several weeks.

From September 15 2025, roads affected include:

Church Street, Naseby – closed between No.91 and Gyngell for around five days while a sewer connection is installed. Diversion via Nutcote, High Street, Newlands and Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures in West Northamptonshire during the month of August have been announced. Library picture (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Back Lane, Holcot – shut for two days between Sywell Road and Moulton Road for remedial sewer works. Diversion via Sywell Road and Moulton Road.

Bozenham Mill Lane, Grafton Regis – five-day closure between Millstone Cottages and Mill Farm for carriageway repairs. Diversion via Bozenham Mill Road, Roade Hill, Stoke Road, Ashton Road, A508 and The Lane.

Upper High Street, Harpole – closed for three days between Garners Way and Larkhall Lane for BT works. Diversion via Road Hill, Roman Road, Sandy Lane and Larkhall Lane.

Sulgrave Road, Helmdon – shut until September 29 between Weston Road and Priory Fields Barn while a new electricity supply is installed. Diversion via Helmdon Road, Weston Road, Wappenham and surrounding routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queensland Gardens and Queens Crescent, Northampton – half-day closures on each road at different times for carriageway repairs.

A separate order will close the Towcester Road footpath and cycle lane between Rowtree Road and Towcester Road from September 19 until November 12, 2025, while major electrical ducting and supply works take place. Pedestrians and cyclists will be directed along a signed diversion route.

Several other short-term closures have already begun or are scheduled for the coming weeks, including:

Pembroke Road, Northampton (August 30, one day, manhole cover repairs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheatfield Road North, Northampton (September 1, one day, carriageway repairs).

Holdenby Road, Northampton (September 1, one day, carriageway repairs).

Radstone Road, Brackley (from September 3, eight weeks, water connection works linked to HS2).

Highlands Avenue service road, Northampton (September 3, one day, carriageway repairs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Leonards Road, Northampton (southern side only) – no waiting, loading or unloading permitted from September 1 to September 11 during HV connection works.

The council has stressed that all restrictions will only be enforced when safety signage is in place and works are actively underway.

Anyone requiring further information is asked to contact Gary Thorp at West Northamptonshire Council on 01604 651072.

This public notice, and thousands like it, was published on the Public Notice Network.