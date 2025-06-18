Full list of closures on the Queen Eleanor roundabout as lengthy roadworks ‘progress well’

Motorists are being warned ahead of the next planned road closures for the Queen Eleanor Interchange.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks began on the busy roundabout – deemed unfit for purpose – at the end of March, causing misery for motorists in the first few days with delays of up to two hours.

With queues having eased in recent weeks, works are said to be progressing well and on track for a December 2025 finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Northants Council issued the following advice to residents on the next planned road closures for the controversial project.

Works are said to be 'progressing well' at the Queen Eleanor

The next closures will be overnight on Friday 4 July and Saturday 5 July between the hours of 8pm and 6am, with road diversions in place.

At this time, we will be working overnight to install traffic management on the roundabout and adjoining roads to ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, this will involve lane closures as required on the east and west sections.

A full closure of the east side of the roundabout will take place on the interchange on Friday 4 July, including the A45 slip roads, Hardingstone Lane and Newport Pagnell approaches with an approved diversion route in place.

On Saturday 5 July a further full closure of the roundabout will take place on the west side of the interchange. This will include the A45 slip roads, Mere Way and London Road approaches with approved diversion routes in place.

Further night road closures are planned in August 2025 and the exact dates will be communicated nearer the time.