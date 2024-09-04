Rolling road closures will be in place in Northampton, Daventry and surrounding villages over the weekend, while a stage of the Men’s Tour of Britain takes place.

The penultimate stage of the 2024 international cycling race will take place in West Northamptonshire on Saturday (September 7).

Starting from the University of Northampton at 11am and finishing at the Guildhall at around 2.45pm, the race will see riders clock up 91 miles through the area including nearly 30 villages, Northampton and Daventry.

To allow for the race to pass through areas of the county, rolling road closures will be in place. This means roads will be closed as the race approaches and then re-opened when all competitors have passed.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has released road closures times in areas the race will pass through based on expected race timings. Each road closure is expected to last for around 45 minutes.

Expected road closures times

University of Northampton (start) – Race time: 11am, road closure: 10.30am to 11.15am.

Nobottle – Expected race time: 11.18am, road closure: 10.48am to 11.33am.

The route for the Men's Tour of Britain West Northamptonshire stage.

Whilton Locks – Expected race time: 11.25am, road closure: 10.55am to 11.40am.

Newnham Hill – Expected race time: 11.36am, road closure: 11.06am to 11.51am.

Preston Capes – Expected race time: 11.47am, road closure: 11.17am to 12.02pm.

Blakesley – Expected race time: 11.57am, road closure: 11.27am to 12.12pm.

Helmdon – Expected race time: 12.15pm, road closure: 11.45am to 12.30pm.

Thorpe Mandeville – Expected race time: 12.30pm, road closure: midday to 12.45pm.

Byfield – Expected race time: 12.47pm, road closure: 12.17pm to 1.02pm.

Hellidon – Expected race time: 12.57pm, road closure: 12.27pm to 1.12pm.

Welton – Expected race time: 1.16pm, road closure: 12.46pm to 1.31pm.

West Haddon – Expected race time: 1.28pm, road closure: 12.58pm to 1.43pm.

Naseby – Expected race time: 1.42pm, road closure: 1.12pm to 1.57pm.

Harrington – Expected race time: 1.49pm, road closure: 1.13pm to 2.14pm.

Holcot – Expected race time: 2.20pm, road closure: 1.50pm to 2.35pm.

Derngate – Expected race time: 2.44pm. Road closure: Closed all day.

A map of the exact route, which will show exact streets that will be closed, has been published here.

Residents are invited to support the riders. There will also be a big screen broadcasting the action, as well as free activities throughout the day, at the Waterside University campus.