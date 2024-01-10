Four-vehicle collision on A45 in Northampton which caused rush hour delays was damage only, police confirm
and live on Freeview channel 276
A four-vehicle collision on the A45 in Northampton, which caused rush hour delays, was damage only, police have confirmed.
The eastbound carriageway was blocked by the collision from around 2.25pm on Tuesday (January 9). The collision happened between the Barnes Meadow junction and the junction for Riverside, however traffic was queuing past Brackmills.
Northamptonshire Police has today (January 10) confirmed the collision was “damage-only”.
A spokeswoman for the force added: “The collision involved a coach and three other vehicles – a Vauxhall Combo, MINI Cooper and Toyota Proace Icon. Two lanes were blocked but back running by 4.10pm and the vehicles recovered shortly before 5pm.”
The backlog of traffic continued to cause delays into the evening.