Four vehicle collision closed A14 near Finedon causing delays for drivers

UPDATE: Northamptonshire Police were called at 8.05 this morning to a four vehicle collision. A spokeswoman confirmed there were no injuries. Police are no longer at the scene. All lanes are now open and National Highways expects the road will be clear and traffic back to normal between 2.45pm and 3.15pm.

A road traffic collision has closed part of the A14 near Finedon and drivers are being warned of long delays.

National Highways tweeted at 9.23am today (December 15) that the A14 is closed eastbound at Junction 11 at Finedon.

Traffic is being diverted off at the exit slip and back on at the entry slip. National Highways is warning of delays of 30 minutes on the approach to the closure.