Four vehicle collision causes delays on A45 in Northampton

A four vehicle collision on the A45 in Northampton caused delays for motorists.

The collision happened on the A45 between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow on the eastbound carriageway at around 1.55pm on Tuesday July 22.

Emergency services and National Highways officers were called to the scene. A lane was closed, which caused long delays for motorists.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the collision involved a Ford truck, a black BMW, a silver BMW and a Skoda Fabia. A spokeswoman also confirmed no injuries were reported.

Vehicle recovery was organised by National Highways officers and traffic is now moving freely.