Four-car shunt blocks outside lane on M1 near Northampton

National Highways warning drivers to expect rush-hour delays

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 7:22 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 7:24 am
National Highways cameras showed four cars involved in the M1 shunt just after 7am

Drivers are being warned to expect possible rush-hour delays following a four-car smash on the M1 southbound heading towards Northampton on Tuesday (October 12).

National Highways reported the crash between junction 17 and junction 16 at just after 7pm.

Lane four is blocked and the agency says congestion could follow until after 8.30am.

