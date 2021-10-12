Four-car shunt blocks outside lane on M1 near Northampton
National Highways warning drivers to expect rush-hour delays
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 7:22 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 7:24 am
Drivers are being warned to expect possible rush-hour delays following a four-car smash on the M1 southbound heading towards Northampton on Tuesday (October 12).
National Highways reported the crash between junction 17 and junction 16 at just after 7pm.
Lane four is blocked and the agency says congestion could follow until after 8.30am.