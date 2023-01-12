Five miles of congestion of A45 near Northampton during rush hour
Northamptonshire Police officers are on scene
Drivers can expect rush hour delays on the A45 near Northampton this evening (January 12).
One lane of three is closed on the eastbound carriageway between the Bedford Road roundabout and the Riverside and A43 junction.
Northamptonshire Police officers are on scene to aid recovery of a broken down vehicle.
There is, however, five miles of congestion – past Brackmills. National Highways estimates 30 minutes of delays.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible.