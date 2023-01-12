Drivers can expect rush hour delays on the A45 near Northampton this evening (January 12).

One lane of three is closed on the eastbound carriageway between the Bedford Road roundabout and the Riverside and A43 junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police officers are on scene to aid recovery of a broken down vehicle.

Traffic is slow on the A45 this evening.

There is, however, five miles of congestion – past Brackmills. National Highways estimates 30 minutes of delays.