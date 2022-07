There are queues on the M1 southbound following a crash near Northampton on Monday (July 4)

An overturned vehicle is blocking one lane leading to queues of around five miles on the M1 southbound near Northampton on Monday (July 4).

National Highways reported tailbacks from junction 15 towards Rothersthorpe services at 8.30am.

Traffic is also queuing on the A45, A508 and the A43 as drivers struggle to join the motorway.