Firefighters cut man from car on A45 after crash at Chowns Mill roundabout

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST
A motorist left trapped in his car after a crash has been cut free by firefighters after a collision at Chowns Mill roundabout near Higham Ferrers.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10.30am following 999 calls reporting a crash on the roundabout exit for the A6.

Northamptonshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NRFS) all attended the incident.

Chowns Mill Roundabout A45/A6 junction 18Chowns Mill Roundabout A45/A6 junction 18
A spokesman for NFRS said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a road traffic collision at the Chowns Mill roundabout just before 10.30am today (September 12).

“Within minutes, crews from Irthlingborough and Rushden, as well as Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service, were at the scene.

“Two vehicles had been involved in a collision, and one person – a man in his 40s – was still trapped in one of the vehicles.

"Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to safely remove the roof of the vehicle, then released the man. He was left in the hands of paramedics.

“Crews ensured both vehicles were safe before leaving the scene in the hands of Northamptonshire Police shortly before noon.”

