Fifth and final HS2 viaduct weighing 1,300 tonnes slides into place near Northamptonshire village

The fifth and final HS2 viaduct in the central region, weighing 1,300 tonnes, has been slid into place near a Northamptonshire village.

The steel and concrete deck of the viaduct – which stretches for 220 metres – was assembled to one side before being slid into position near Thorpe Mandeville.

The operation took three days and and used special pads covered in a Teflon-like material – found on the surface of non-stick frying pans – to minimise friction between the deck and the temporary steel bearings on top of each of the five concrete piers.

HS2 says the viaduct made of a distinctive russet-coloured weathering steel, has been designed to “help match the natural tones of the surrounding countryside”.

The viaduct will carry high speed trains across Banbury Lane and help manage flood risk, as part of the HS2 railway, which will see high speed trains travelling between London and Birmingham.

HS2 Ltd Project Manager Sam Arrowsmith said: “It’s great to see the viaduct deck in position and I’d like the thank everyone who’s helped get us to where we are today. The slide may only have taken three days, but it was the culmination of four years of work – developing the design, completing the groundworks and the piers and assembling the enormous steelwork.”

Technical director at EKFB – the main works contractor for HS2, Janice McKenna, added: "The philosophy was to design the viaducts with architectural input to 'blend' the structures into their respective landscapes and reduce the visual impact on the environment. We also required a solution that offered specific delivery benefits too, from saving embedded carbon in the materials we use, to enhancing productivity on site and reducing safety risk.”

With the steelwork now in position, engineers can begin the next stage of the operation, lowering the deck 60cm onto the permanent bearings before work on the concrete deck and parapets can begin.

HS2 is being built with the aim to free up space on the existing mainline for more freight and local services. It was due to be complete in 2033, however the Government has announced that this deadline will not be achievable.