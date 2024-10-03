Everything you need to know about roadworks causing 'chaos' on major Northampton road, lasting until Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s everything you need to know about roadworks causing ‘chaos’ on a major road in Northampton, lasting until Christmas.

Works on the area around Harlestone Road roundabout, next to Harlestone Firs, began on September 23 and are set to continue until December 13, according to traffic reports.

The project involves widening the carriageway and constructing new footways on all approaches near the roundabout.

Four-way traffic signals have been put in place, already leading to significant congestion, with single-file queues forming in all directions.

Four-way traffic lights are currently in place at Harlestone Road roundabout, next to Harlestone Firs.

The four-way traffic signals at the Harlestone Road roundabout will be reduced to two-way signals starting on October 14, with the two-way system remaining in place on Harlestone Road until December 1.

One motorist described the current situation as “chaos,” while another reported it took them 15 minutes to get through the area at 3:30pm on Monday, September 30.

These roadworks are part of infrastructure improvements necessary to support the 3,000 new homes being built by Persimmon Homes at the Harlestone Grange estate, just off the roundabout. The new North West Relief Road is also under construction in the area.

Cllr Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We understand that these works may cause delays to residents and road users leading up to winter, and we appreciate their patience whilst work is carried out to support housing development and improve road infrastructure.

"The current utility works on Harlestone Road junction with York Way are being carried out by Persimmon Homes to connect three main services—gas, water, and electric—to the new development.

"There will be 4-way lights at the Harlestone roundabout until October 14, and 2-way lights on Harlestone Road until December 1. Additional traffic management measures may be required, though no dates have been confirmed yet.

"Kier was scheduled to begin works on behalf of the Council for one of the three mitigation schemes related to the Northampton North-West Relief Road (NNWRR) during this same period. However, after coordinating with Persimmon Homes, we’ve decided to delay the NNWRR works until early next year to minimise disruption as much as possible.”

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes added: "Our works to the Harlestone Road junction will enable key utilities and infrastructure to be connected to our new development, in partnership with David Wilson Homes. Traffic management works will be in place until early December to ensure the safety of road users while these works are being carried out. We would like to thank residents and road users for their patience during this time."