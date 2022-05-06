Road closures in Northampton

Every road closed in Northampton over the weekend... and on Monday for the morning commute

The latest list of road closures

By David Summers
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:57 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:13 pm

This weekend and Monday next week sees a number of roads closed in Northampton town centre and elsewhere in the town.

See if your route is affected.

1. Angel Street, outside no. 6

Temporary Road Closure to allow urgent excavation in highway to locate and repair HV cable fault, until May 19

Photo: Google Maps

2. Dychurch Lane, between NCC entrance and Lloyds Bank

Temporary Road Closure to revert carriageway lining and signage back to before Covid active travel works, from May 8 to May 10

Photo: Submitted

3. George Row

Temporary Road Closure to revert carriageway lining and signage back to before Covid active travel works, from May 8 to May 10

Photo: Submitted

4. Mercers Row, from the Drapery to Wood Hill

Temporary Road Closure to revert carriageway lining and signage back to before Covid active travel works

Photo: Submitted

