Every road closed in Northampton over the weekend... and on Monday for the morning commute

This weekend and Monday next week sees a number of roads closed in Northampton town centre and elsewhere in the town.
See if your route is affected.
1. Angel Street, outside no. 6
Temporary Road Closure to allow urgent excavation in highway to locate and repair HV cable fault, until May 19
2. Dychurch Lane, between NCC entrance and Lloyds Bank
Temporary Road Closure to revert carriageway lining and signage back to before Covid active travel works, from May 8 to May 10
3. George Row
Temporary Road Closure to revert carriageway lining and signage back to before Covid active travel works, from May 8 to May 10
4. Mercers Row, from the Drapery to Wood Hill
Temporary Road Closure to revert carriageway lining and signage back to before Covid active travel works
