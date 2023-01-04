Emergency services on the scene of car and lorry collision on A43 in Northampton

Emergency services are in attendance at a collision on the A43 in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police, paramedics and firefighters are all present at the collision, which was reported to police at 10.20am today (January 4).

A car and a lorry collided at the T-junction on A43 Lumbertubs Way near North Holme Court.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the A43 in Northampton. Photo: Richard Durham.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the driver of the car was taken to hospital, but that injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Police remain on scene for recovery, but hope the road will be cleared shortly.

