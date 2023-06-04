News you can trust since 1931
Emergency services dealing with incident in major Northants road – road closure in place

The road remains closed for the foreseeable, say police
Logan MacLeod
Published 4th Jun 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on the A45 near Daventry, say police.

Northants Police said at 11am today (Sunday, June 4) that an emergency road closure is in place after the Newnham junction on the A45, near Daventry.

A police spokesman said: “The A45 into Daventry is currently closed after the Newnham Junction and will remain so for the foreseeable.

The A45 after the Newnham junction is closed this morning (Sunday) following an incidentThe A45 after the Newnham junction is closed this morning (Sunday) following an incident
“Please use different routes into Daventry. The A5 and A361 are alternatives.

“Emergency services are on scene and dealing with an incident.”

More to come as and when we get it.