Emergency services close road in Northampton following bus and car collision

The A508 has been shut both ways in Northampton following an incident with a bus and a car.

The A508 Harborough Road is shut both ways from The Cock Hotel in Kingsthorpe to Regents Square in the town centre following an incident this afternoon, shortly after 1pm.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue evacuated the bus after the incident this afternoon.

Emergency services, including both Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, were on the scene shortly after 1.15pm, AA Traffic News is reporting.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We were called at 1.07pm to a report of a bus that has been in collision with a car.

"The driver of the car is fine and one passenger on the bus was taken to hospital.

"Queens Park parade is shut between Cock junction and Balfour junction."

The road is likely to be shut for a few hours while emergency services move the bus on, police have confirmed.

Police have also shut surrounding roads as they move the bus and wait for the Street Doctor, from Northamptonshire Highways, to clear debris and glass off the road.

There is no official diversion in place but police are advising that motorists find an alternative route.