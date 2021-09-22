Emergency services at scene of crash in Northampton town centre
Roads in the area are currently closed
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 9:31 pm
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 9:32 pm
Emergency services are dealing with a crash in Northampton town centre this evening, Wednesday.
The incident happened at the crossroads near the Garibaldi Hotel in Bailiff Street earlier this evening.
Police are still at the scene of the crash. There are no details at this stage as to the nature of the accident, nor any injuries relating to those involved.
A request for further information has been made to Northamptonshire Police.