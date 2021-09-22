Emergency services at scene of crash in Northampton town centre

Roads in the area are currently closed

By David Summers and Logan MacLeod
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 9:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 9:32 pm
Police at the scene of the crash on Wednesday night

Emergency services are dealing with a crash in Northampton town centre this evening, Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The incident happened at the crossroads near the Garibaldi Hotel in Bailiff Street earlier this evening.

Police are still at the scene of the crash. There are no details at this stage as to the nature of the accident, nor any injuries relating to those involved.

A request for further information has been made to Northamptonshire Police.