Emergency incident on busy bridge saw full closure of A45 in Northampton

Traffic remains back up around the Queen Eleanor Interchange following a police incident

Police were called to the Queen Eleanor roundabout over the A45 following welfare concerns of a woman seen on the wrong side of the bridge.

Shortly before 11.30am on Wednesday, October 15 Northamptonshire Police were alerted to the incident following sereral 999 calls from concerned members of the public.

A spokesperson for the force told the Chron: “We received several calls regarding a concern for welfare of a woman who was seen on the wrong side of the bridge at the Queen Eleanor roundabout over the A45.

“Both carriageways of the A45 were closed to allow for the emergency services to bring the woman to a place of safety.

Live Google Traffic at 12.50pm

“These were lifted at about 12.35pm, however there is still heavy traffic in the area.”

All lanes in both directions were closed from the Queen Eleanor roundabout to the Brackmills Interchange.

One motorist told the Chron: “Heavy traffic on the A45, heading towards M1, Queen Eleanor interchange, police rolling stop. Appears both sides traffic has been stopped.”

Traffic remains busy on all junctions around the area at the time of publication.