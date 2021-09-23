EIGHT nights left of roadworks on busy Northampton road - organised at the same time as other major disruption

There are EIGHT nights left of overnight roadworks in Northampton which are causing traffic congestion in a busy area near the town centre.

City Fibre is currently upgrading the Wi-Fi network in St Andrew's Road, St Peter's Way and Bridge Street.

The overnight works started on Monday (September 20) at 10pm and will finish next Friday (October 1).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Andrew's Road is having new broadband lines installed

On Wednesday night (September 22), there were half-mile tailbacks of traffic in both directions between Westbridge Garage and St Peter's Way roundabout.

The works will be finished in the St Peter's Way area tomorrow night (Friday, September 24).

But the works in St Andrew's Road, near the train station car park entrance, will continue until next Friday (October 1) and so will the works outside the Carlsberg factory in Bridge Street.

City Fibre is also carrying out works in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, until October 4, with traffic delays likely.

Delays are also likely in Mill Road, Kingsthorpe, until tomorrow night (Friday) while Anglian Water carry out works.

Elsewhere in the town, Lorne Road in the Mounts is closed until tomorrow night (Friday) for water works.

Cadent is carrying out gas works on the A4500 in Great Billing until October 7. Delays are also likely.

There are also major roadworks being carried out in Cliftonville Road and Bedford Road, which started on Monday (September 20) and will end in December.

These roadworks have caused heavy congestion in the Northampton General Hospital area which is having knock-on effects across the town.

Other roads affected by the back-log of traffic include York Road, Wellingborough Road, Derngate, Billing Road and Victoria Promenade.

The effects of the Bedford Road works so far this week can be predominately seen at rush hour between 8am and 9am and 5pm to 6pm.

Councillor Phil Larratt, who is responsible for highways at West Northamptonshire Council, has told motorists stuck in the Bedford Road traffic to use 'alternative' routes.

However, many alternative routes are congested if the motorist is trying to get to the hospital or their homes, if they live in the area.