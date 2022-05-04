Drivers warned to expect delays on A14 eastbound after two lorries and car crash near Kettering

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the A14 near Kettering following a crash involving two lorries and a car on Wednesday afternoon (May 5).

Police confirmed a call at around 2.15pm and within half-an-hour congestion eastbound was already back from the scene near to junction 4 towards the Kelmarsh turn.

Traffic is also slow on the A6 where it joins the A14 near Rothwell.

Traffic queuing to join the eastbound A14 at Rothwell following a crash near Kettering on Tuesday