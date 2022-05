Part of the Wellingborough ring road is expected to be shut during most of rush hour on Monday (May 23) following a serious crash.

Northamptonshire Police says the A509 is closed in both directions between Sywell Road and Rutherford Drive for recovery work.

No details have been issued but drivers are being warned to find alternative routes and a spokesman for the Serious Collision Investigation Unit warned at 6am: “clean up may take some time.”