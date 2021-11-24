Drivers warned to avoid busy road in Northampton after accident
Emergency service called and road is partially blocked, says AA
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 5:34 pm
A busy road in Northampton town centre is partially blocked after an accident this afternoon, Wednesday.
The AA is reporting that the A508 Barrack Road is partially blocked and there is slow traffic in the area after the accident, which was first reported to the AA just after 5pm.
There are no details at this stage as to the nature of the accident, nor any injuries.