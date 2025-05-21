Drivers are being warned to allow extra times for journeys this weekend in the south of Northamptonshire, as Silverstone is set to host the MotoGP.

National Highways has issued the warning as 78,000 people are expected at the Northamptonshire circuit over the weekend from Friday May 23 to Sunday May 25 for the British MotoGP.

Traffic officers will be in the area to make sure visitors’ journeys are as safe and smooth as possible and there are a number of traffic restrictions to accommodate for the extra traffic.

Traffic restrictions for the MotoGP

The British MotoGP will take place at Silverstone this weekend. Photo: National Highways.

40mph speed limit on Silverstone Road

Morning one-way/contraflow systems on Dadford Road on Saturday and Sunday

Morning one-way/contraflow systems on Buckingham Road on Saturday and Sunday

National Highways operations manager, Mark Munnoch, said: “The British MotoGP is always a popular event so we would advise anybody heading to Silverstone this weekend, or travelling around the area, to make sure they leave plenty of time for the trip as we expect the roads to be busy.

“Visitors should check their ticketing information an d follow the event signage rather than their sat navs when approaching the circuit to make sure they get to the parking areas smoothly.”

National Highways has also confirmed that the ongoing A43 roadworks have been lifted over the weekend, to help ease congestion. Improvement and upgrading works, which started in November last year, are being completed on the main road. Usually, there are a number of restrictions in place, including carriageway, slip roads, and lane closures, 24/7 contraflow and layby closures for junction improvements.

Follow @HighwaysEMIDS on X for the latest travel updates.