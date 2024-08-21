Drivers warned of severe delays after multi-vehicle collision on M1 in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned of long delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire following a multi-vehicle collision.

The northbound carriageway between junction 16 for Daventry and junction 17 for the M45 is partially closed this afternoon (Wednesday August 21).

Three out of the four lanes are closed and there are six miles of congestion, equating to 60 minutes of delays, according to National Highways.

Police officers, firefighters and National Highways traffic officers are on scene dealing with the incident.

National Highways also confirmed that there are no serious injuries.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

More to follow.