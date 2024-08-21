Drivers warned of severe delays after multi-vehicle collision on M1 in Northamptonshire

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 21st Aug 2024, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are being warned of long delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire following a multi-vehicle collision.

The northbound carriageway between junction 16 for Daventry and junction 17 for the M45 is partially closed this afternoon (Wednesday August 21).

Three out of the four lanes are closed and there are six miles of congestion, equating to 60 minutes of delays, according to National Highways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police officers, firefighters and National Highways traffic officers are on scene dealing with the incident.

National Highways also confirmed that there are no serious injuries.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

More to follow.

Related topics:DriversNorthamptonshireDaventryNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.