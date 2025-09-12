Drivers warned of road closures in and around Northampton this month

Motorists are being warned to expect a series of temporary road closures across Northampton and the surrounding area over the coming weeks as essential works take place.

West Northamptonshire Council has issued a number of traffic orders affecting roads in Northampton, Duston, Maidwell, Creaton and several villages. Closures will be in place for safety reasons while telecom, sewer, resurfacing and utility works are carried out.

Among the works:

Maidwell – Haselbech Road will be closed from the A5199 for telecom works from September 29, lasting around four days.

Several roads will be closed in Northampton over the next few weeks.

Duston – Berrywood Road, between Sandy Lane and Weggs Farm Road, will shut for resurfacing from September 29 until October 1.

Creaton – Brixworth Road will be closed between numbers 22 and 24 from September 30 to October 1 for defect repairs.

Northampton – Eskdale Avenue, Drydale Avenue and Greenfield Avenue will each close for one day from October 1 for carriageway repairs.

Naseby – Church Street will be shut from September 15 for five days while a sewer connection is installed.

Holcot – Back Lane will close for around two days from September 15 for remedial sewer works.

Grafton Regis – Bozenham Mill Lane will be shut for five days from September 15 during carriageway repairs.

Harpole – Upper High Street will be closed from Garners Way to Larkhall Lane for three days from September 15 due to BT works.

Helmdon – Sulgrave Road will close from Weston Road to Priory Fields Barn until September 29 while a new electricity supply is installed.

Northampton (Queensland Gardens & Queens Crescent) – short closures, lasting half a day each, will take place from September 15 for carriageway repairs.

Towcester Road, Northampton – the footpath and cycle lane will be shut between Rowtree Road and Towcester Road from September 19 until November 12 for major electrical ducting works.

The council says closures will only be in place when necessary, with signed diversion routes available at each location.

Anyone needing more information can contact West Northamptonshire Council’s highways team via Kier Highways on 01604 651072.