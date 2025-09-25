Drivers warned of road closures and restrictions across Northampton and beyond in October

Drivers and pedestrians are being warned of a series of temporary road and footpath closures across Northampton and surrounding villages next month as essential works are carried out.

West Northamptonshire Council has confirmed a number of restrictions will come into effect from early October under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

Brickwell Court, Northampton – The footway between no.12 Brickwell Court and Topgrass Walk will be closed on October 13, 2025 for one day while telecoms underground works take place. Pedestrians are advised to follow alternative signed routes.

Middle Street, Upper Heyford – From the junction of Main Road to Stone House, the road will be closed from October 10, 2025 for around 13 days during the installation of a traffic island. Traffic will be diverted via High Street, Daventry Road Bypass, the A5, Heyford Lane and Weedon Road.

Windermere Way, Northampton – A one–day closure between Keswick Drive and Landercost Walk will take place from October 10, 2025 for carriageway repairs. Diversions will be signposted.

Gayton Road, Pattishall – The stretch between Gayton Road and Anna Lane will be shut from October 13, 2025 for up to 10 days during reinforcement works. A diversion will run via Greenway and Gayton Road.

High Street, Paulerspury – A one–day closure is scheduled from October 13, 2025, between Longcroft Lane and Kennel Lane, for meter exchange works. Drivers should follow diversions via the A5, Cowpastures Lane, Westy Road and Careys Road.

Fullingdale Road, Northampton – Carriageway repairs will close the road between Sandiland Road and Longland Road on October 13, 2025 for one day.

High Street, Milton Malsor – From October 14, 2025, ducting installation will close the road between Malzor Lane and no.39 High Street for three days. Traffic will be diverted via Rectory Lane, Towcester Road and Malzor Lane.

Dallington Park Road, Northampton – Repairs will close the section from Dallington Green to Harlestone Road on October 14, 2025 for one day.

Haselbech Road, Maidwell – Already in place since September 29, 2025, telecom works will see the road closed for four days between the A5199 and Haselbech Road. Diversions take in Kelmarsh Road, Naseby Road and surrounding routes.

Berrywood Road, Duston – Carriageway resurfacing has also been underway since September 29, 2025, with the closure lasting until October 1, 2025.

Brixworth Road, Creaton – Closed from September 30, 2025 between no.22 and no.24 Brixworth Road for defect repairs, expected to finish on October 1, 2025.

Various roads, Northampton – From October 1, 2025, carriageway repairs will see one–day closures on Eskdale Avenue, Drydale Avenue and Greenfield Avenue. Diversions will be clearly marked.

Various roads, Boughton – Traffic calming works mean rolling closures across Boughton, starting September 29, 2025 and continuing until December 19, 2025. Only one road will close at any one time, with diversions signposted.

Residents are advised to allow extra travel time and follow diversion routes while the works are completed.

For more information on any of the closures, contact Gary Thorp on 01604 651072.

This public notice, and hundreds like it, was published on the Public Notice Portal.