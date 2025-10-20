Drivers warned of road closures across West Northamptonshire for repair and utility works

Motorists across West Northamptonshire are being advised to plan ahead as a series of temporary road closures are set to take place over the coming weeks for essential maintenance and utility works.

West Northamptonshire Council has confirmed a number of road closures affecting routes in Northampton, Towcester, Silverstone, Blisworth, Flore, Weedon Bec and several surrounding villages.

The closures will come into effect between October 17 and November 6, 2025, with each restriction lasting for a short period as specified by the works schedule. All orders are valid for up to 18 months, though the closures themselves will only be in place for the duration of each project.

The following closures are planned for Northampton:

Ransome Road will close from October 20 between the Asda entrance and Southfield Avenue for two days, also for resurfacing.

Cranford Road, between Harborough Road and Nursery Lane, will shut for one day from October 20 for similar works.

Birchfield Road East, between Birchfield Crescent and Cherry Orchard Place, will be shut for one day from October 21.

Barry Road, near Billing Road, will close on October 23 for meter maintenance.

Purser Road, between Abington Avenue and Wantage Road, will be shut for two days from November 6 for manhole repairs.

Outside of Northampton, the following closures are proposed:

Cuttle Mill Lane, Paulerspury, will shut from October 20 for around 30 days for the installation of an 11kv cable.

Yew Tree Lane, Spratton, will close from October 20 for three days for a gas connection.

Flore Hill, Flore, will be shut from October 20 for five days for Cadent Gas works.

High Street, Draughton, will close from October 20 until November 16 for drainage works.

School Lane, The Green and Main Street, Abthorpe, will be closed on October 22 for one day for drainage works.

Bell Lane, Syresham, will close from October 21 for three days for installation of a boundary box.

Vicarage Lane, Denton, is due to close on November 3 for one day to allow pole replacement works.

Middleton Road, Chacombe, will be closed from November 4 for three days for pipe repairs.

Bridge Road, Weedon Bec, will close from November 5 for two days for manhole repairs.

Towcester Road, Greens Norton, will be closed from November 4 for one day for carriageway repairs.

High Street, Silverstone, will close from November 5 for two days for carriageway works.

Signed diversion routes will be in place for each closure, with details displayed on site and in accordance with traffic management regulations.

West Northamptonshire Council said the works are necessary “to maintain the safety and quality of local highways and ensure essential infrastructure improvements can be carried out efficiently”.

For more information about any of the closures, residents can contact Gary Thorp at West Northamptonshire Council on 01604 651072.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.