Drivers warned of multiple road closures in Northampton over coming weeks

Motorists are being warned of a string of temporary road closures across Northampton and surrounding villages for repair and maintenance works.

The closures, revealed by West Northamptonshire Council, will affect a number of key routes from mid-August into September — with some lasting just a day and others stretching over several weeks.

Northampton closures

In Northampton, Pembroke Road will be shut between St Francis Avenue and number 56 on August 30 for manhole cover repairs. The work is expected to last a single day, with a diversion in place via St Francis Avenue and Gladstone Road.

Wheatfield Road North will close between Lindsay Avenue and Addison Road on September 1 for carriageway repairs, also for one day, while Holdenby Road will be shut the same day between Eastern Avenue North and Whilton Road.

Fishponds Road will be closed from Inglewood Court to Fieldmill Road on September 2 for a day, with neighbouring Blackthorn Road shut from Great Billing Way to Vicarage Farm Drive for two days from 3 September.

Highlands Avenue’s service road will also be closed on September 3 between Hunter Street and Clare Street.

Forfar Street will be out of action between Fife Street and Elgin Street from August 18 for two days, while Boughton Lane will close from Brickyard Spinney Road to the 50mph signs from 20 August for three days.

Upton Way will shut overnight between Danes Camp Way and High Street, Upton on August 18 for parapet repairs, and Rushmere Avenue will remain closed until 3 September due to ongoing gas main works on Rushmere Road.

The Causeway in Northampton and Station Road in Little Houghton will close on August 20 for a day, with further closures scheduled on 11 September for two days for investigation and structural works.

Back Lane in Hardingstone will close on August 18 for blockage clearance, lasting one day.

A number of roads will be closed in and around Northampton in the coming weeks. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

West Northamptonshire

Outside of Northampton, Little Lane in Blisworth will shut from August 17 for three days for manhole cover and frame repairs, and Foxley Road in Litchborough will be closed from 19 August for three days for a new water connection.

Radstone Road in Brackley will close from September 3 for eight weeks for water connection works linked to the HS2 project.

Diversions will be signposted for all closures, with drivers urged to allow extra time for their journeys.

For further information on any of the works, contact Gary Thorp at West Northamptonshire Council on 01604 651072.

