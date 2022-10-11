Drivers warned of half-hour delays on A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton
Broken down lorry leaves traffic crawling on way to work
Traffic is crawling on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton after a broken down lorry was reported blocking one lane on the westbound carriageway on Tuesday morning (October 11).
National Highways is warning drivers on their way to work face delays of up to half-an-hour on the stretch between Wilby Way roundabout and Great Doddington.
Sensors showed congestion back to Rushden at 8.55am