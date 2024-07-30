Drivers warned of extra traffic as Moto GP at Silverstone set to attract around 100,000 people this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are being warned of extra traffic as the Moto GP is set to take place at Silverstone this weekend, attracting around 100,000 people.

The three-day event, which runs from Friday August 2 – Sunday August 4, will see thousands of people descend on the county.

National Highways is not closing the A43 for this event but the Silverstone northbound off slip road will be closed on Sunday afternoon from around 1pm until 10pm.

National Highways network resilience planner, Phil Shaw, said: “We know that the British MotoGP always attracts a big crowd and therefore a lot of traffic so we would advise anybody heading to Silverstone this weekend, or travelling around the area, to make sure you leave plenty of time for the trip.

The Moto GP will take place at Silverstone this weekend (Friday August 2 - Sunday August 4).

“We would also urge visitors to follow the event signage and not sat navs when approaching the circuit to make sure you get to the appropriate parking areas smoothly.”

Northamptonshire Police will also have uniformed and plain-clothed police officers patrolling the circuit, the campsites and the surrounding road network, as well as specialist officers including armed officers, search teams, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) units, to make sure everyone has a “safe and crime-free” weekend.

Event commander for Northamptonshire Police, Superintendent Pete Basham, said: “Just as much time and effort goes into policing the MotoGP as with the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, with the same meticulous planning and ‘no stone unturned’ approach adopted.

“We have many years of experience leading the policing operation for this event, and each year brings its own challenges.

“There will be a large policing presence in and around the circuit and wider community over the three days, including both uniformed and plain-clothed officers, police dogs, special constables, specialist vehicles and volunteers, who will once again be supported by colleagues from neighbouring forces.

“We will be working closely with the event organisers, other emergency services and partner agencies to ensure that anyone looking to commit a crime, either at Silverstone or in the surrounding area, fails."

During the British Grand Prix, Silverstone will be hosting a 75th Anniversary Historic Bike Display including iconic bikes and memorabilia from the event’s history and there will also be performances by Sigma, The Darkness and The Kooks over the weekend.

National Highways is also taking the opportunity to reach out to the many motorcyclists expected at the event to highlight the importance of wearing appropriate protective clothing.

There will be a National Highways display inside the Northampton circuit promoting key safety messages alongside the emergency services including representatives from the BikeSafe and Biker Down initiatives.