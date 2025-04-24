Drivers warned of delays on A45 into Northampton
AA reporting tailbacks on main round into town this morning
Drivers are being warned of delays coming into Northampton this morning (Thursday, April 24).
The AA posted this morning that the A45 was ‘partially blocked and heavy traffic due to obstruction on the road on A45 Nene Valley Way Westbound between B573 Northampton Road (Grendon / Earls Barton Turn Off) and A5076 Great Billing Way (Great Billing Interchange)’.
Motorists are reporting alternative routes are also busy.
There are also reports of an incident in the queue heading westbound leading up to the Queen Eleanor roundabout where ongoing roadworks continue.
