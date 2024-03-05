Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 35 mile per hour police escort will delay traffic on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed it will be escorting a vehicle with a wide load this afternoon (Tuesday March 5) from junction 15 of the M1 to Wellingborough.

Officers say the escort will be travelling at 35 miles per hour and will be blocking all lanes on the A45. They are warning drivers to consider this if they intend to make a journey on the dual carriageway this afternoon.

Police posted on X: “Our @Northants_RPT will shortly be escorting a vehicle with a wide load from junction 15 of the M1 to Wellingborough.

“During their stretch on the A45, they will be doing 35mph and will be blocking all lanes so please consider this if you’re making a journey in the next hour.”