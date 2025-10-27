Drivers warned: Northampton roads to shut for up to three days next month

Roads closures across West Northamptonshire have been announced.

A number of road closures have been announced across Northampton and surrounding villages next month as part of ongoing maintenance and safety work scheduled by West Northamptonshire Council.

Residents in Kingsthorpe, Wootton, Duston and Abington are among those set to be affected, with short-term closures in place for carriageway repairs, utility works and safety inspections.

In Kingsthorpe, Manor Road will be closed between Knights Lane and Welford Road on November 10, 2025, to allow for carriageway repairs. The closure is expected to last one day, with a diversion in place via Welford Road, High Street and Knights Lane.

Meanwhile, in Wootton, Berry Lane will also close on November 10, 2025, between Langford Drive and the A45 off-slip for one day for similar resurfacing work. Motorists will be diverted via Wooldale Road and Quinton Road.

In Northampton town centre, Southampton Road will be shut from London Road to Haines Road on November 11, 2025, while engineers carry out manhole repairs. The work is expected to take a single day, and traffic will be diverted along London Road, Euston Road and Haines Road.

Also within the town, Ivy Road in Abington will close from Abington Grove to Abington Avenue for two days from November 18, 2025, to allow for carriageway repairs. Drivers are advised to use Abington Avenue, Holly Road and Abington Grove as an alternative route.

Finally, Main Road, Duston will close from its junction with Woodley Chase for three days starting October 28, 2025, to allow for a new water connection to be installed. The suggested diversion runs via A428, New Sandy Lane and Berrywood Road.

Other affected routes across West Northamptonshire include:

Furnace Lane, Nether Heyford – closed overnight on November 9, 2025, for bridge examination works. Diversion via A5, Heyford Lane and Weedon Road.

Passenham Lane, Deanshanger – closed on November 10, 2025, for vegetation clearance. Diversion via Calverton Road, Queen Eleanor Street, London Road, Towcester Road and A422.

Station Road, Helmdon – shut for three days from November 12, 2025, for stop tap replacement works.

West End, Silverstone – closed for three days from November 12, 2025, during carriageway repairs.

High Street, Weston – closed on November 18, 2025, for one day for manhole chamber repairs.

A series of rural routes will also be affected in late October, including Main Road, Duston, Crick Road in West Haddon, Arthingworth Road in Kelmarsh, and Brackley Road in Greatworth, as well as a temporary 30mph limit on St Johns Road, Tiffield during gas main works.

West Northamptonshire Council said all closures are being implemented “for safety reasons” and will only be in place “at such times and to such an extent as indicated by signage on site.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and follow local diversion routes where applicable.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.