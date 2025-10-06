Drivers warned: More than a dozen Northamptonshire roads - including Barrack Road - to close this October for essential works

Drivers are being warned of a string of temporary road closures across West Northamptonshire this October as a series of essential maintenance and utility works get under way.

West Northamptonshire Council has issued a number of traffic regulation orders affecting roads in Northampton, Blisworth, Paulerspury, Abthorpe, Flore, Boddington, Syresham, Draughton, Cold Ashby and Greens Norton over the coming weeks.

The works, which range from gas and water connections to carriageway and drainage repairs, will see roads closed for short periods — in most cases just one to three days — with diversions clearly signposted.

Among the first closures are Plumpton End in Paulerspury, Abthorpe Road in Abthorpe, and Blakesley Road in Greens Norton, which came into effect from October 6, 2025, for up to three days while new water connections and meter works are carried out.

In Northampton, Barrack Road (eastbound only) will be shut overnight from October 7 for repairs to a water frame and cover, while nearby St Albans Road will close the same day for three days for new water connections.

A further closure follows on October 8, when Naseby Road in Cold Ashby will be shut for three days for similar works.

On October 9, Danefield Road in Northampton will be closed for one day for carriageway repairs.

From October 17, motorists in Northampton will also face restrictions on Grafton Street (eastbound) and Arundel Street for one day while resurfacing takes place.

A number of closures begin from October 18 and October 20, including:

Stoke Road, Blisworth, closed for two days for safety during main works;

Cuttle Mill Lane, Paulerspury, for 30 days to allow installation of an 11kV cable;

Yew Tree Lane, Spratton, for three days for gas connection works;

Ransome Road, Northampton, for two days for carriageway repairs;

Cranford Road, Northampton, for one day for road repairs;

Flore Hill, Flore, for five days for Cadent Gas works; and

High Street, Draughton, until November 16 for drainage works.

Later in the month, Bell Lane, Syresham, will close from October 21 for three days for boundary box installation, while Birchfield Road East, Northampton, will also close that day for one day for resurfacing.

Finally, Banbury Road, Boddington, and School Lane, The Green and Main Street, Abthorpe, will all close from October 22, each expected to last up to three days for water and drainage works respectively.

And on October 23, Barry Road, Northampton, will close for one day for meter maintenance.

Each closure will only be in place while works are ongoing, with signs displayed to indicate when restrictions apply. Diversion routes will be clearly marked, using nearby roads such as the A43, A5, and key village routes.

Anyone needing further information about the works can contact Gary Thorp at West Northamptonshire Council on 01604 65107.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.