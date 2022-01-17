Drivers warned busy Northampton junction will be closed for next four nights
Kettering Road, Abington Grove, Kingsley Road all blocked by work at White Elephant
Drivers are being warned to avoid a normally busy junction on a major route in and out of Northampton town centre for the next four nights.
Work by Northamptonshire Highways means the White Elephant junction on Kettering Road will be closed from Monday (January 17).
Cones will be out from 8pm until 6am on successive nights until Thursday to add an anti-skid coating to the road surface laid before Christmas.
Kettering Road will be closed between Abington Avenue and Oliver Street; Kingsley Road will also be blocked off at St George's Avenue and part of Abington Grove will be shut approaching the junction.
Signed diversions will be put in place before the cones go down.
A spokesman said: "We only close roads when it is absolutely necessary to keep our workforce and road users safe.
"A diversion route will be clearly signed and we ask motorists to stick to this official route so as not to increase the impact on local communities.
"We suggest drivers allow extra time for their journeys as there may be some delays, dependent on where we are with our works.
"Vehicle access will be maintained for local residents. Pedestrian access will be maintained and pedestrian marshals, identified by their green hats, will be on site to help.
"Cyclists will be asked to dismount and use the footways or follow the diversion route."
Stagecoach says its late-night buses will be diverted via Wellingborough Road and Park Avenue North.