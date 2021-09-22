Drivers face rush hour delays as main route in and out of Wellingborough closed "due to an incident"

The A509 is closed between Little Irchester and Wellingborough

Emergency services are warning one of the main routes in and out of Wellingborough is likely to be closed throughout the morning rush hour on Wednesday morning (September 22).

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue say the A509 is closed in both directions between Little Irchester and the Wollaston roundabout.