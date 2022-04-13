Drivers face 'prolonged delays' for SEVEN WEEKS at busy Northampton junction

Drivers face likely hold-ups for SEVEN WEEKS at one of the busiest routes in and out of Northampton town centre.

Diggers move on April 19 to upgrade traffic signals on the A4500 Wellingborough Road, between Abington Park and Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

Traffic on Booth Lane South and Westone High Street will also be affected with 24-hour temporary traffic lights on the four-way junction.

Drivers are being warned of 'prolonged delays at the Wellingborough Road-Booth Lane South junction from April 19

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Highways delivery partners KierWSP confirmed the completion date for work is June 3.

They added: "Works include renewal of the exiting traffic signals and renewal of road markings.

"These works will improve future traffic flow at the junction.

"We promise to minimise disruption but there will be prolonged delays so please allow additional time when travelling.