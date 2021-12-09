Drivers face 90-minute hold-ups on M1 after lorry breakdown blocks two lanes between Milton Keynes and Northampton
National Highways warns hold-ups could continue into evening rush hour
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 3:49 pm
Traffic agencies are warning of delays of up to 90 minutes on the M1 heading into the evening rush hour on Thursday (December 9).
National Highways says a broken down lorry forced the closure of two lanes northbound, leading to traffic crawling at an average 5mph between Milton Keynes and Northampton.
A spokesman confirmed that one of the blocked lanes had reopened at around 3.30pm but congestion is set to continue for a couple more hours at least.
Traffic is also heavy on the A5 northbound as drivers bid to beat the queues.