Drivers face 90-minute hold-ups on M1 after lorry breakdown blocks two lanes between Milton Keynes and Northampton

National Highways is warning drivers face 90-minute delays heading north on the M1

Traffic agencies are warning of delays of up to 90 minutes on the M1 heading into the evening rush hour on Thursday (December 9).

National Highways says a broken down lorry forced the closure of two lanes northbound, leading to traffic crawling at an average 5mph between Milton Keynes and Northampton.

A spokesman confirmed that one of the blocked lanes had reopened at around 3.30pm but congestion is set to continue for a couple more hours at least.