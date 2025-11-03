Drivers expected to face long delays after lorry fire - M1 southbound near Lutterworth expected to be closed for 'several hours'

The collision involved two lorries. (Photos: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service).

Emergency services said the M1 southbound near Lutterworth is expected to be closed for 'several hours' following a lorry fire.

Firefighters, police and ambulances responded to a report of a collision at 5.27am this morning (Monday, November 3), between junctions 20 and 21.

The collision involved two lorries and another vehicle.

"Thankfully there were no casualties, however due to the size of the incident the resulting recovery is extensive, and will take several hours," said Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

"The northbound carriageway has been reopened, but we expect the M1 southbound between J20 and J21 to remain closed for several hours.

"This will mean lengthy delays for motorists, and the road closure is causing heavy traffic in and around Leicestershire. Please avoid the affected area and plan your journeys accordingly."