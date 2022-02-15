Drivers are being warned of long delays on A45 around Northampton
Slow-moving traffic and long queues
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 5:54 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 6:12 pm
Drivers are being warned of long delays on the A45 around Northampton this evening.
Reports are coming in of slow-moving traffic on the A45 eastbound from the Queen Eleanor Roundabout to past the Bedford Road turning.
Update: It is now understood that there was a two-car shunt on the outside lane between Bedford road and Riverside junctions. Police had closed lane three of three.