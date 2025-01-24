Drivers advised to avoid stretch of A43 in Northamptonshire during 'peak' times due to ongoing works
There are ongoing roadworks taking place on the A43 near Towcester in connection with the huge housing development under construction, which is affecting the main road to Silverstone.
West Northamptonshire’s highways department has today (Friday January 24) put out statement on social media.
The statement said: “We’re aware that due to ongoing works on the A43 between Silverstone and Towcester that journey times may be impacted, and we would like to thank motorists for their patience.
“We would encourage people to avoid the area during peak times where queues are more severe or to use appropriate alternative routes where possible. Extra cars on very rural roads not only increases the chances of accidents, especially when going through small villages, but it can also delay journeys further.”
The statement added that the highways department is working closely with Persimmon Homes and National Highways to reduce the impact.
