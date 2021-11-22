Drivers advised to avoid M1 southbound heading towards Northampton after serious crash blocks two lanes

Queues on the M1 at just after 7am this morning

Drivers heading south on the M1 towards Northampton face a double whammy of delays during the morning rush-hour on Monday (November 22).

National Highways says a "serious" collision is blocking two lanes between the M45 between Watford Gap Services and junction 16 for Daventry and Northampton.

A spokesman said at 7.15pm: "Traffic Officers and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue crews are currently at scene, Northants Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service are on their way.

"If you are planning travel, please avoid the area."