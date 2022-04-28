Driver taken to hospital after A14 crash near Rothwell

Avoid the area

A driver has been taken to hospital with back and neck injuries after a crash which resulted in delays on the A14 this afternoon (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to the eastbound stretch between Junction 4 and 5, near Rothwell, with one lane closed.

The crash was reported to police at about 2.45pm and a police spokesman said it involved two vans.

The spokesman said one driver has been taken to hospital with back and neck injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Just before 4pm National Highways said there were delays of up to an hour, with about six miles of congestion back to Junction 2 at Kelmarsh.