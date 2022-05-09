West Northamptonshire's motorists have 31 road closures to avoid on the National Highways network this week — and one is expected to cause delays of up to half-an-hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows these 13 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A43, from 8pm May 8 to 5am May 10, slight delays (under 10 min): A43 northbound, Evenley, Lane closure and diversion route due to maintenance works.

National Highways has a list of cones and temporary lights which could delay journeys on main routes through West Northamptonshire

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am May 14 2022, slight delays (under 10 min): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 min): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 min): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 min): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 min): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 min): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 min): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 min): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 min): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 min): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 min): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 min): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

■ A further 18 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 min): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 min): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A5, from 9am May 10 to 5pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 min): A5 northbound and southbound, Danes Way, mobile lane closures due to horticulture works.

• A14, from 8pm May 10 to 5am May 11, slight delays (under 10 min): A14 westbound, between, junction 2 and junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm May 10 to 5am May 11, slight delays (under 10 min): A5 northbound, Kilsby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am May 11 to 4pm May 12, slight delays (under 10 min): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm May 11 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 min): A5 Long Buckby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A5, from 8pm May 11 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 min): A5 Potterspury, traffic signals due to electrical works.

• A43, from 1pm May 12 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 min): A43 northbound and southbound, Ardley to Brackley, slip road, layby and lane closures with diversion route due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8.30am May 13 to 3.30pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 min): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 6am to 4pm on May 15, slight delays (under 10 min): A45 northbound and southbound, Lumbertubs, Lane closures due to works on behalf of Kier.

• A45, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 16, slight delays (under 10 min): A45 northbound and southbound, junction 15 (M1) to Wootton, diversion route due to works on county council network.

• M1, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 min): M1 northbound, junction 18 to junction 19, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.

• A5, from 8pm May 16 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 min): A5 southbound, Magna Park to Cotesbach, Lane closure with 24/7 layby closure for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm May 16 to 6am June 25, moderate delays (10-30 min): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to junction 15a (M1), carriageway, lane closures and layby closures due to reconstruction works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M1, from 9pm May 18 to 3am May 19, slight delays (under 10 min): M1 southbound, junction 18 to junction 17, mobile lane closure due to works on behalf of Capita.

• M40, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 min): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 min): M1 northbound, junction 18 to junction 19, Lane closure due to surveys.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.