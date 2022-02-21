Watch out for dozens of roadworks on the M1, A5, A45 and A43 in West Northamptonshire

Drivers warned they could face delays of up to half-an-hour from some closures

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:27 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:28 pm

West Northamptonshire's motorists will have 26 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week. And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of upto half-an-hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 18 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Potterspury to Old Stratford, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

Where drivers could face delays from closures and roadwork on the area's main roads this week

• A5, from 4pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Magna park Roundabout to Gibbett Hill Roundabout, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8.30am February 18 to 3.30pm February 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm January 4 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Kilsby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken by WPD.

• M1, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 18 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.

• A45, from 8pm January 24 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, junction 15 (M1) to Earls Barton, slip road closures with a diversion route and lane closure due to routine maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 1 2022, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am April 18 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, May 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

■ A further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 9pm February 22 to 5am March 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Watford Gap to Kilsby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A5, from 7am to 10am on February 27, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Lilbourne, temporary traffic signals for works by BT.

• M40, from 9pm February 28 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 2 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 2 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from midday, March 7 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon Bec to Towcester Roundabout, carriageway and layby closure with a diversion route due to carriageway improvements.

• M40, from 9pm March 7 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 7 to 6am March 9, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, junction 10, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

