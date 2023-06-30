Delays on main route in and out of Northampton as lorry stuck under bridge

Delays are expected on a main route in and out of Northampton as a lorry is stuck under a bridge.

The A428 between Northampton and East Haddon is partially block and slow due to the collision.

The incident happened early this morning (Friday June 30) near the Althorp Estate and close to the Great Brington turning, where a lorry collided with a railway bridge.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Traffic is affected in both directions, according to AA Traffic.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received a report shortly after 6.45am this morning (Friday, June 30), regarding a red Renault HGV which had become wedged under a low bridge on the A428 Bedford Road, Northampton. The HGV was travelling in the direction of East Haddon.

“The road was closed however re-opened at about 9.15am after the HGV had been recovered and a full assessment of the bridge structure was completed by Network Rail.

"The driver was not hurt and there was only superficial damage to the bridge crash plate.”